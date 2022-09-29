The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows.

In a study by insurance broker Howden, it found Liverpool to be one of the most unlucky clubs in terms of injuries suffered by players.

Of the 1,231 injuries in the top flight, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, whilst Manchester United (81) and Liverpool (80) followed.

It also found injuries cost clubs in Europe a total of £513.2m - up by 29% on the previous season.

