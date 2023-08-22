Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Nathan Collins' performance in Brentford's hugely enjoyable 3-0 win at local rivals Fulham on Saturday has given manager Thomas Frank an intriguing selection dilemma.

Collins was the Bees' record signing when he moved from Wolves this summer, but despite that was not expected to disrupt the formidable central defensive partnership of Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee – at least not straight away.

However, a calf injury suffered by Mee in the final pre-season friendly against Lille handed Collins his opportunity, first as part of a back three against Spurs and then alongside Pinnock as one of two centre-halves at Craven Cottage.

And he has grabbed it with both hands, settling in straight away in the opening game before turning in a superb performance on Saturday.

Apart from one misjudgement he was imperious, showing great anticipation, good tackling, excellent positioning and composure on the ball when moving forward.

Mee was brilliant in his first season with us, dominating at the back, showing real determination to keep the ball out of the net and also popping up with the odd goal.

He deservedly won the supporters player of the year award, and with Brentford playing a 4-3-3 formation in most matches, it will be fascinating to see who partners Pinnock once Mee is fit again.

The Fulham game is a big one for us fans and Frank and his players know that and deliberately all celebrated for several minutes in front of the packed away end at full-time. Four points out of six is a great start!