P﻿hil McNulty, Chief football writer at Anfield

The build-up to this Champions League confrontation contained the usual 'Battle Of Britain' narrative as Rangers travelled south of the border to Anfield to test their credentials against one of the Premier League elite.

In reality, this was over as a contest once Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrated perfect technique to curl his free-kick beyond McGregor. Liverpool never looked back and Rangers never mounted a serious threat.

It was the ideal game for them to gain some rhythm and momentum, with Jurgen Klopp selecting an all-out attacking line-up with a front four of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

So their only disappointment was that they did not make the most of the host of chances they created, with the hard-working Nunez denied by Alan McGregor on a number of occasions.

For all their domination, Liverpool relied on a brilliant free-kick and a penalty to secure the win.

They will surely face a tougher test at a hostile Ibrox in the return game but this simply could not have been more comfortable with the win also leaving Liverpool well placed to reach the knockout stage.