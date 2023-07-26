Yang aims to impress after 'good advice' from Oh

Hyunjun Yang has been taking pointers from fellow South Korean Hyeongyu Oh as the new recruit bids to make a seamless start at Celtic.

The 21-year-old winger moved from Gangwon FC earlier this week alongside another compatriot, Hyeokkyu Kwon, as they joined striker Oh to the Scottish champions.

“Oh and I have always been good friends, so after I decided to move to Celtic he gave me some good advice,” said Yang.

“One piece of advice he gave was that I have to be more independent to become a player with a good mentality.

“I’ve watched Oh play and score and he made his signature pose and that really inspired and motivated me.

“I first met him before the World Cup, I’m a shy person but Oh was very friendly and he was taking care of me. He was making jokes and we went to cafes and restaurants.

"They (Oh and Hyeokkyu Kwon) both take of me and they are examples of good players and I’m sure that I can learn a lot from them and settle in well.”