Livingston welcome back centre-half Jack Fitzwater from suspension, while defenders Morgan Boyes and James Penrice, plus striker Bruce Anderson, are all back in contention after their recent injury lay-offs.

Tom Parkes remains a long-term absentee.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemmings, midfielder Blair Alston, defender Jeriel Dorsett and winger Jordan Jones are back in training following various injuries.

However, midfielder Liam Donnelly is an injury doubt, centre-back Ash Taylor is suspended and Scott Robinson remains out.