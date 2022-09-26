Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is facing up to missing out on this year's World Cup with Japan. (Express), external

Reports indicate Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis missed training with Greece on Sunday. (Sun), external

Scotland and Celtic midfielder McGregor says playing fewer than the 70 games a season he usually plays would be a shock to the system. (Record), external

Meanwhile, Celtic great Kenny Dalglish doubts whether manager Ange Postecoglou would leave the club for relegation threatened Leicester. (Express), external