Leeds United featured a host of young players during their 2-0 friendly defeat by Manchester United last week and the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet team are pondering if their youth could be the way forward in the Championship.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope: "It was good to see Jamie Shackleton back involved. Last time Leeds were in the Championship, he was really hitting his stride at the back end of the season and scoring goals. I thought then he would be here to stay."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix: "I'd love to see Matteo Joseph ripping up the division. I don't know if he is ready for it - but if he's not now, then when will he be?"

Pope: "Don't give up on Lewis Bate either. I think he's got loads of skills. It was a shock he dropped down to League One last season, but I've been told he has got everything. He can play anywhere in midfield so I'd be disappointed if Daniel Farke felt he had not improved enough to make a go at it in the Championship."

