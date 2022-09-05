Jesse Marsch regrets the way Dan James' time at Leeds came to a premature end on deadline day after the winger moved to Fulham at the 11th hour on a season-long loan.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds after the defeat at Brentford, Marsch admits his hands were tied when it came to James' future.

"It was clear that if we were going to be able to add something, then we needed to move something - and I hate speaking in that way about it because I love Dan James and he's an incredible person," he said.

"He always gives everything to the group, but we were trying to work out how to get the balance right.

"Dan was garnering the most interest and doing this was the only way to create flexibility to get in the striker we felt we needed.

"The way it went down was tough for him, though. I wish him luck - hope he has a good season, a good World Cup and then hopefully we see him next summer."

