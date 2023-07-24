Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Newcastle United lined up in a new 3-4-2-1 formation for their opening game of the Premier League Summer Series against Aston Villa.

Manager Eddie Howe said he tried it out as their European campaign and lengthy season could mean that they need to use it during the 2023-24.

"We just tried something different," Howe said after the 3-3 draw in Philadelphia.

"We’re aware of the competitions we’re in and there is a feeling we are going to need to be flexible at some stage next season.

"If that's a system we start with or go to in a game, we just felt that this was a good game to trial that."