Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said Sandro Tonali has looked "to be everything that we hoped he would be" since he arrived from AC Milan.

The Italian worked well with midfield partner Bruno Guimaraes in the first half of the 3-3 draw with Aston Villa and his performance against Premier League opposition will have excited Magpies fans.

England winger Harvey Barnes made his debut the same day his £38m transfer from Leicester City was confirmed.

The 25-year-old came on for the final 20 minutes of the match, but as in most pre-season friendlies, the end of the game was a bit chaotic.

"You saw today he has the athleticism we require - some really sharp moments with bursts of speed," said Howe. "That cut-in from the left is probably his trademark. We're excited by what he could bring."

Tonali, when he came off at half-time, and Barnes after the final whistle did extra running work, so there will be a lot more to come from both of these signings once they are up to full fitness.