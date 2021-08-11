Where will Crystal Palace finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Crystal Palace - 15th

Crystal Palace have changed direction from solid veteran manager Roy Hodgson to the big-name, largely unproven Patrick Vieira. They must hope it works out better than their ill-fated Frank de Boer experiment.

As ever, Wilfried Zaha will be Palace's big hope.

A fair amount of experience has gone out of the door in the shape of Gary Cahill, winger Townsend, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick van Aanholt, but Vieira will be delighted to have brought in defender Joachim Andersen, the Denmark international who was such a success on loan at Fulham last season.

The highly rated defender Marc Guehi has arrived from Chelsea, as has England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan, while exciting teenager Michael Olise provides youthful exuberance.

The big question is: Can Vieira cut it as a Premier League manager after his great playing career?

