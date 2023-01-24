A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Grit and determination are back at Selhurst Park.

Two draws against two teams currently in the Champions League spots are reasons to be positive, as well as stabilising Crystal Palace's place in the Premier League table.

Whereas last week's Tuesday Talking Point looked at the rigid post-Christmas selection policy, Patrick Vieira has made fan-endorsed changes for the past two games.

Will Hughes has been reintegrated into a meaningful midfield role, while summer signing Chris Richards has been started in Joachim Andersen's absence rather than veteran James Tomkins. Teenage midfielder David Ozoh also made a surprise debut.

But, while those changes are invigorating, a worrying lack of attacking threat remains. Michael Olise's last-gasp winner against West Ham in November was the last time the team scored from open play in the Premier League.

The coaching staff now have a two-week break to analyse the issue. For a team that systematically tries to pass out from the back, successfully or not, that identity isn't apparent at the opposite end of the pitch.