'Plain-speaking Lopetegui spells it out to Wolves'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Away from the technical area, Julen Lopetegui cuts a relaxed figure as he settles into the pattern of English football life - train, travel, play, repeat.

With a sufficiently sound command of English to be comfortable in conversation, he speaks in a quiet, genial manner. But his words demand attention.

Two months - but only three Premier League games - into the job, it is already evident he has the attention of his Wolves team.

At Aston Villa on Wednesday, they produced their best football of the season so far in the first half. After neutralising Villa’s threats, Wolves rediscovered higher gears, the machinery lubricated by Daniel Podence and Joao Moutinho moving into awkward spaces.

After half-time, though, they began to flag. Had Leon Bailey found the unguarded goal in the final seconds, the result would really have hurt.

Not much appears to faze Lopetegui. He has, after all, managed Real Madrid. So, perhaps there is no reason not to speak plainly.

On his first day, while sympathising with Raul Jimenez’s desire to go to the World Cup despite his fitness problems, Lopetegui said he thought the Mexican's responsibility was to stay with Wolves to get fit again - this about a player more beloved than most by Wolves supporters.

After only his second league game in a new country, he wrapped a sharp criticism of the refereeing in impeccably polite language - but you got his point.

On Wednesday night, his message was about what Wolves need, and how soon they need it.

Boubacar Traore’s absence with a groin injury has brought matters into sharper focus.

"We have to balance the squad in different positions," said the Spaniard. "We have a position where we need players. The club know this and they are working very hard - but we need them now. We have five matches in 15 days, and then one break for 10 days - so I think as soon as possible is good for us."

Many big transfers usually come at the end of the window. But Lopetegui has spelled it out: Wolves have no time to waste.

Their next Premier League game, against West Ham, is nine days away.

