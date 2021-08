Harry Kane is upset that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would not sanction his sale and the 28-year-old could sign a new contract with the club that includes a release clause. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Spurs, along with Liverpool, have been linked with Lille's Sven Botman, 21, with Wolves also joining the race for the Netherlands defender.(HITC)

