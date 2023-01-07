St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I thought first half we dominated possession, but we dominated possession too deep. You know when you come down to St Mirren it's going to be a tough game, and they tried to hit us on the counter-attack.

"Second half, we were much higher up the pitch and that allows us to control the game. We're dissapointed not to take the three points. It's a difficult place to come, so sometimes you just have to take the point and get up the road.

"We were slack in our play. We did pick it up and make it snappier, definitely second half was more like us. They're flying at the moment. I thought first half we didn't get to the levels we've been at, but second half, we did."

The sides meet again next week, with Neilson saying: "We’re looking forward to it, we know what we’re going to get. We’re back at home, full house, and hopefully we can play football for the full 90 minutes."

