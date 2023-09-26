'Solid win' for Scotland and blasts for 'baffling bunker'

You have been responding to Sunday's 45-17 win over Tonga and those red and yellow cards.

Here's a flavour of the comments on Scotland's World Cup hopes and the standard of officiating in France...

MoLambo: A solid performance. But that accuracy and clinical edge was missing (two week break unhelpful?). The team know this and need to match Ireland and SA scores against Romania to confirm their ability to play at the same level. I am optimistic that with the right intensity, focus and accuracy, an upset is achievable.

Anon: We left too many points on the pitch, butchered two or three potential tries.... Probably won't matter, but Ireland and South Africa don't do that.

Jim: Excellent win. Two factors stopped it from being greater. Scotland trying to force plays where patience would have payed off. Secondly Ben White (again)...

Archie: Solid win but felt we left about 20 points out there which we absolutely have to convert against the Irish. Lineout, in my opinion, hasn’t got much better either and a couple of extra kicks and offloads we really didn’t need to make. Job done but we need better accuracy.

Alasdair: Job done against a physical, stuffy Tonga side but deary me, the bunker system is a complete farce. Two nailed on red cards, only one upgraded to red and how long does it take to make a fairly straightforward decision? It looks like they are searching for reasons NOT to award a red card.

Jamie: World rugby - do better. Old blazers and refs too scared to give red cards (especially after Farrell scandal in recent months) are not good enough. Love this game but cannot see myself encouraging my kid to play if rugby doesn’t promote its values of fairness and punishing players when they make wrong decisions and actions. Unaccountable!

Hugh: Clearest red of the World Cup so far. The bunker has been baffling. Unless there’s been a clear directive to find any mitigation possible to make them yellows…

Andy: Once again the game is spoiled by bad refereeing decisions. Two clear red cards going to the bunker nerds. When will the on-field refs take responsibility?

Anon: I hope the Scotland team are motivated by the arrogance of so-called experts talking about the quarter-final make up while the group stages haven’t been completed yet. Ireland get two practice games before meeting South Africa and then two weeks off to recover. Every team is beatable.

Stuart: Scotland can beat Ireland. It’s down to discipline and mindset. They have raised the bar on previous teams in the past.