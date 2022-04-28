Wolves v Brighton: What does the form show?

Wolves have won their last two league games against Brighton, which is as many as they had in their previous 16 against them. They are looking to complete the league double over the Seagulls for the first time.

Brighton won each of their first six away league games against Wolves between 1979 and 1991. However, since then the Seagulls have won just one of their 11 league visits to Molineux (D7 L3), triumphing 2-0 in April 2017.

Twenty-two of Wolves’ Premier League games this season have been settled by a margin of just one goal (W11 L11) – only three teams have ever had more in a 38-game campaign; Everton in 2002-03 (23), Fulham in 2005-06 (24) and Sheffield United in 2020-21 (24).