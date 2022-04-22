Arsenal talking point: Arteta has found his solution

Pat McLaughlin, Just Arsenal, external

The Saturday lunchtime game is a real six-pointer with Arsenal hosting Manchester United in the race for the top four.

A week ago, most pundits would have given United a big chance to take the points but, after seeing Liverpool destroy them in midweek and Arsenal incredibly scoring four against Chelsea, surely the Gunners will now be favourites to take an advantage into the Champions League race.

United may have won the reverse fixture back in December, but that was their first win over Arsenal in six meetings, and in fact United have failed to score in their last three visits to Emirates Stadium. Even without the midweek results, Arsenal would have the psychological advantage over the Reds and I expect them to win in style.

Mikel Arteta has finally found his solutions to cope with being without Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey, and with the Gunners being famous for going on a winning run towards the end of the season I can see history repeating itself.

Hopefully, the top-four bid will come down to a nail-biting north London derby in a few weeks’ time - once we have got over the little hurdle tomorrow.

This could be an exciting end to the season for Arsenal, something we haven't had for a few years.