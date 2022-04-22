'Our goal is to get the club back to the highest level' - Arteta

Mikel Arteta says he shares the board's goal of getting the club "back to the highest level" - but it's not something that happens overnight.

"We don’t have at the moment five world-class players who will hide the issues of the club," said Arteta.

"What we do have is people who are so connected in the same direction. They have the same ambition.

"We’re always going to compare the team to the past and our goal is to get the club back to the highest level.

"The potential of individuals and the collective of this team in the future is much better. In terms of the quality, experience and delivery.

"I just try to do my job as best as possible and I am really enjoying what I’m doing now."

Speaking to the media about the task Erik ten Hag has ahead of him at Manchester United, Arteta added: "Normally when you have to make that many decisions and changes, it's tough and it’s pretty difficult for a manager to do."