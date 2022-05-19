Four changes for Aston Villa from the side that drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Emiliano Buendía, Calum Chambers, 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka and Jacob Ramse all return.

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is rested and starts from the bench ahead of Sunday's final game of the season at Manchester City.

Ezri Konsa is out with a serious knee injury, while Marvelous Nakamba and Danny Ings start from the bench in what is Villa's final home game of the season.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Chukwuemeka.

Substitutes: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Coutinho, Olsen, Iroegbunam, Feeney.