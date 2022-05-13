Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game at Leeds United.

Here are the key lines from the Brighton boss:

On the 4-0 victory against Manchester United, he said: "It was a good day for us, we played well and the scoreline speaks for itself."

Potter said beating the former champions summed up how far the Seagulls have come: "The progress has been over a long period - 47 points, a few big sales along the way, our style of play has developed, young players have got their chance... our progress has been good."

He also gave an injury update: "Enock Mwepu did a little bit today but Sunday will come too soon. Jeremy is making progress but I think we will have the same group as we had against Manchester United."

On Sunday's opponents, he said: "Leeds are fighting for their lives and doing everything they can to stay in the Premier League. We respect what they're trying to do, we'll respect the game and go up there to do our best."

