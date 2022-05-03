Plenty of Leeds fans have lost hope in the club's fight for Premier League survival, but Andrew Butterwick is keeping positive.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It wasn’t a surprise against Manchester City but I thought we played quite well, which I know that sounds silly losing 4-0.

"I was there and looking at the subs warming up, they had De Bruyne and Silva and we had Gelhardt and Cresswell, so there is a mis-match there.

"There are four games left and Leeds never give up. Nail-biting doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface with what is going to happen over those four games. We’re in for a rollercoaster ride and I don’t think anybody can predict what is going to happen.

"We’re right in the middle of it now and a lot of Leeds fans have conceded that we are going down. I’ve not, we’ve four games and we can still go to Arsenal and win, we can still go to Brentford and win and we might as well beat Brighton as well."

