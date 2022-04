Chelsea wing-back Reece James has recovered from a muscle problem but Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined.

Andreas Christensen, Saul Niguez and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also back in contention after missing the Blues' last game.

Josh Dasilva returns for Brentford after completing a three-match ban.

Boss Thomas Frank says the Bees have no new fitness concerns, though Julian Jeanvier is a long-term absentee.

