Both striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) and right-back Luke Ayling (knee) are likely to be available for Sunday's visit of Brentford. Defender Pascal Struijk (hip) is also expected to be fit. However, Ayling and Bamford are not guaranteed to feature after more than two months out;

Ayling, Bamford and Robin Koch (pubis) are unlikely to be used in the Under-23s match at home to Leicester City tonight;

On his disappointment with inaccurate press reports suggesting he and Kalvin Phillips had fallen out Bielsa said: "This described something which didn’t happen at all. The objective is very clear. It’s to bring attention through any type of resource. The press not only inform but have legitimate need to tell things to awake interest. In that process, occasionally they invent realities to bring attention";