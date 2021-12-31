On the final episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, the panel picked out their player of the season and there was a clear winner for Italian football expert James Horncastle.

He said: "My answer is divisive in England. I don’t really know why but I think Jorginho had a good candidacy for it.

"He’s not a goalscorer in the way that Messi and Lewandowski are, but I don’t think Italy could have played the style of play that enabled them to win the Euros without him.

"I don’t think that his presence in a Champions League-winning side or a Super Cup-winning side is just luck.

"I think Jorginho is a rare player in so far as he does more than simply dictate the tempo of the game. He knows when to speed it up and slow it down. Not a lot of players can do that.

"When teams want to press and they play high, he is someone that gives them security. He is often where that ball falls and he regains possession and keeps sustaining that possession high up the pitch.

"He has shown leadership and it’s worked out well for him.

"He is someone that is irreplaceable for Italy and given that they won the European Championship I think that’s the most important trophy of this year and given his part in it is key so that’s why I’ve gone with him."

