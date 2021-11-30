Tuesday talking point: A week is a lifetime in football

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Come close and let me whisper this to you – Leicester are back… maybe.

Two wins in different competitions and some clear-the-air talks, and suddenly all is well in the Leicester fan household.

What has caused this euphoria? Well if a week is a long time in politics, it's a lifetime in football.

Firstly, it is said that Brendan had a meeting with his players and reiterated his commitment to Leicester City and the plan he is helping to formulate. This may or may not be true but there can be nothing more unsettling for any team than constant speculation that your manager may be leaving.

Secondly, we have seen a team in our last two games that look like they wanted to play for the club. They look like they have re-learnt how to pass to each other, how to score from a corner and how to press the opposition when they have possession. Now it's just a matter of remembering how to keep a clean sheet.

Within the space of 90 mins we went from staring down the barrel of an early Europa League exit to topping the group, albeit following a win over a team that couldn’t beat an egg in recent weeks. But what was pleasing, we then followed it up with a performance over Watford.

But don’t whisper this too loud - we have a tough December. Nine matches in total including games against Manchester City, Liverpool (twice) and Napoli, but I am more confident going into it that I was seven days ago.