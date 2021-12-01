Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts said their 93rd-minute penalty was "the best way to win a game" as the Whites snatched victory over Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

"The buzz is there in the changing room," he said on the Football Daily podcast. "We needed to come out and give the fans our fight and today we put our heart on our sleeves.

"We showed our intentions from the first minute and deserved the three points.

"It's the best way to win a game."

On Raphinha's coolness from the spot at the end of the game, Roberts added: "He's full of confidence and is always showing his flair and skill.

"No-one questioned it when he stepped up to take the penalty and we all had confidence he was going to score."

