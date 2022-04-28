Hasenhuttl on Livramento, a top-10 finish and Ward-Prowse's goals

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Tino Livramento's ACL injury is "a big blow for him and for us" and "there are not a lot of positives you can take out of this".

  • He said his team-mates will play an important role in helping Livramento in his recovery: "You definitely need players around you to give positive feedback and tell you about their experiences."

  • There are no other fresh injury concerns and Hasenhuttl said the team has had good training sessions.

  • After 16-year-old Tyler Dibling's hat-trick for Southampton B went viral, Hasenhuttl said: "The good thing is we see how good he is, the bad thing is other clubs are seeing it."

  • Hasenhuttl said "the table is getting interesting", especially with upcoming games against teams around Saints in the table.

  • He added: "We are celebrating the 10th year in the Premier League and to secure a top-10 finish would be a massive achievement for us."

  • He expects "an interesting game and a tight match" against Palace and said Patrick Vieira's first season in the Premier League has been "fantastic".

  • On James Ward-Prowse wanting to score more from open play, Hasenhuttl said: "I judge my players on other things they deliver to the team and sometimes this is more important."

