Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Jamie Vardy’s US soccer club Rochester New York have become the only non-Major League Soccer outfit to be given a place in the new MLS Next Pro League, which launches in 2022.

Vardy’s V9 academy is understood to be central to the drive by Rochester to get involved in the new league, which is seen as becoming the stepping stone between academy and senior football, which the game in the US has tended to lack.

Based by Lake Ontario in New York State, 100 miles from Niagara Falls, Rochester Rhinos were one of the USA’s most famous clubs and remain the only non-MLS club to win the US Open Cup since the new professional league began in 1996.

The team stopped playing in 2017 and, in June 2021, Vardy was confirmed as a new co-owner, with a name change announced in September.

“Joining this league, which is full of opportunity for communities, fans, players and staff – on the pitch and off – is a tremendous point of pride for our club,” said Vardy.