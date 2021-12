Transfer news: Rangnick targeting RB Leipzig midfielder

Ralf Rangnick could be set to contact former club RB Leipzig for Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara, 23, as he seeks a replacement for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Juventus are keen on signing United forward Anthony Martial. (Gazzetta dello Sport, subscription required), external

Elsewhere, Sevilla have joined Barcelona in the race to sign striker Edinson Cavani. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

