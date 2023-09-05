Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Another goal for Dom Solanke at the weekend makes it two from the opening four games for him, plus, overall he's had three direct goal involvements from Bournemouth's four goals so far this season. Could this be the campaign that Dom starts receiving the plaudits he perhaps deserves?

Solanke clearly needs to add more goals to his game and his tally of six last season was simply not good enough for the frontman. Having said that, Dom has predominantly played in Bournemouth sides that sit deep for large parts, soak it up with a pragmatic approach, resulting in him often being left incredibly isolated.

His work rate cannot be questioned, but now with a new progressive approach instilled by the new boss Andoni Iraola, many Bournemouth fans believe he can add more goals to his game this season and the early signs certainly look promising.

Bournemouth were incredibly active in the transfer window, but still opted to leave the forward position as it was. This clearly points to the club having faith in the striker and that his undoubted ability can be matched with more goal involvements this time around.

Plenty of attacking midfield and wide options should allow Solanke to have more to feed off - along with the more offensive approach that the club are trying to implement - he will no longer be criminally isolated and this should be a defining factor on why his numbers could improve drastically in 2023-24.