BBC football commentator Robyn Cowen, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Burnley's start to the season: "I do think Burnley will do better than they have done so far.

"Vincent Kompany has been really positive despite some poor results and he's proven himself to be a really excellent manager, the way he got them up playing fantastic football in the Championship and transformed the way they played.

"I'm fairly certain it will click at some point. Just staying up would be a huge success for them and I have big faith that he'll guide them to some sort of safety as the season continues."

Get the latest Burnley news and analysis sent direct to your device