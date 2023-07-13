Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool have had no contact from Al-Ettifaq about Jordan Henderson and no offer has yet been made for the Reds captain.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian club, who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Reports say Henderson is considering the move, but there are no talks planned between Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp and the England international on the subject.

However, Henderson and Klopp speak every day as a matter of course so it will be up to the player if he wants to raise something specific with the German.

Henderson has been at Liverpool since 2011 and has two years remaining on his Anfield contract.

He has led the Reds to the Premier League title and Champions League glory, as well as winning the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup, since succeeding Gerrard as skipper in 2015.

Questions about Henderson's future with the Merseysiders come amid a midfield rebuild of the side, with Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai having already joined Liverpool this summer.