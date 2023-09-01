Your hopes for deadline day
We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.
Here are some of your thoughts:
Phil: Ideally, I'd like to see an experienced central defender and striker as we appear to be a bit light in those areas. Can't see more than one or two signings as we've had a busy summer.
Keith: Luton need to sign a top-level striker for about £15-20m to help keep us up! Very late now, but is it possible?
Jim: I think Isaac Hayden could work really well in the squad as he has more Premier League experience then Mpanzu.
Paddy: Allan Campbell contract extension.