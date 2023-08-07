Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

Radio Sheffield understand there is truth in the reports that Burnley are trying to sign Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old Norway international has 15 goals in 109 games for the Blades.

If he was to leave, it would be another key loss for the Blades just days before the start of the Premier League season after the departure of Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille last week.

So far, Paul Heckingbottom has signed Benie Traore, Auston Trusty, Anis Slimane and Yassen Larouci.