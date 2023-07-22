Roberto De Zerbi is currently planning for another season with Moises Caicedo as a Brighton player, but said if the midfielder leaves the club must find a suitable replacement.

Caicedo is one of Chelsea's long-term transfer targets and a £70m bid was rejected this week.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Alex Howell, De Zerbi was asked about the possibility of a swap deal involving Caicedo and Levi Colwill.

He said: "Listen, I don’t know how the situation will end. I can say my idea and opinion. Colwill is not our player and I can’t speak about him, but Moises is a Brighton player and I can say my opinion.

"It's a clear situation at the moment. He stays with us until my owner changes his mind. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but if Moises leaves we have to find the right player because it’s difficult to replace a player as good as Moises.

"I have to repeat, if Caicedo leaves we have to substitute him with a great player because this year we play in the Europa League unlike Chelsea. We have to improve our squad and I am the Brighton coach."

On whether there is any point in the club keeping Caicedo if he wants to leave, De Zerbi added: "You have to speak with Tony [Bloom] not with me [to see] if he wants to leave.

"He extended his contract in February and now we are in July, so after five months I don’t know if he can change his idea. In case he wants to leave, and in case Tony sells him, we have to find the best player for us."