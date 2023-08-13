Alan Shearer speaking about Everton's wasted chances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Fulham on Match of the Day: "The same old problem. Dwight McNeil last year was their top scorer with seven goals. They scored 34, only Wolves scored fewer.

"Everton played OK I thought up until the final third. They created chances but it is exactly the same thing, they just cannot put the ball in the back of the net.

"I know they have signed a youngster in Chermiti but 19, it's a big ask of him to come in and save them.

"They are creating chances I suppose, that's the one good thing. Nine shots on target and some of those were big, big chances. I know Calvert-Lewin has got to come back in but I am not sure you can rely on him with the injury situation."