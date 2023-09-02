St Johnstone 2-2 Dundee: Analysis

Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

It seemed as though the hosts could stay out there until the lights came on without threatening Trevor Carson's goal, let alone find the back of the net.

The introduction of the inauspicious Kucheriavyi didn't look like a game changer of paper, but MacLean will beam proudly in the knowledge the 21-year-old sparked the club's best attacking return of the season in just a 14-minute period.

After holding the champions to a goalless draw last week at Parkhead, we knew the Perth side had character. A comeback of this size still seemed out of touch, but now, they must grip games for themselves if they're to climb the table.