Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth: Key stats
- Published
Brentford have now lost just one of their last 18 Premier League home games (W8 D9), and are unbeaten in their last seven (W3 D4). However, the Bees have conceded two goals in two of their three home league games so far this season, after keeping clean sheets in their final two last term.
Since Brentford's first Premier League season (2021-22), only Brighton (13) and Man City (13) have scored more goals in the 90th minute or beyond in the competition than the Bees (12).
Mathias Jensen scored the first direct free-kick goal of the 2023-24 Premier League season – it was just the third direct free-kick goal that the Bees have scored in the league since promotion in 2021.
Dominic Solanke has now scored or assisted in three of Bournemouth’s first four Premier League games this season – he has now scored or assisted 16 goals overall since Bournemouth were promoted back to the league last year. No other Cherries player has more than 10 direct goal involvements in that time.
David Brooks scored his first Premier League goal since July 2020 (v Manchester City) – each of Brooks’ last three Premier League goals have come away from home.