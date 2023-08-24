Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Here's the key lines from his news conference:

Silva said Willian is a "slight doubt" for Saturday's match, Joao Palhinha trained "all the week with his teammates" and Calvin Bassey is "going to start" against Arsenal.

On replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this week: "If we are going to sign a striker, it has to be someone who can have an impact in our squad. Of course we need to sign players, but we need to sign the right ones. I will not answer anything more about Mitrovic. It would show a lack of respect to the player."

Silva added Moise Kean "is not the right solution for us. That is not the player we are looking for."

Silva says Fulham "have a great group of players" who "are always giving their maximum for the shirt."

On opponents Arsenal: "Everything they did last season was impressive and they were able to improve the squad. You can see that they have a plan."

