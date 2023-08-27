Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith: "Really poor. We didn't deserve anything from the game. It was compounded by a terrible goal to lose. [On the] first half performance, we're fortunate to be drawing at half-time.

"We make three substitutions at half-time that impacts the game. We dominate and start creating chances, playing the way we have in the past.

"For whatever reason, we go away from that. We start making poor decisions with the ball. The games become bitty and slow when we have the ball. That's poor management of the game from us.

"We're 1-0 down, we need to raise the tempo and put them under more pressure. It was a poor day all round.

"There's no excuse for it. We want to be in European competitions, so we can't use that as an excuse. We've got a squad today that should be able to cause Dundee problems.

"Individuals will learn from today and be better, but we can't have away days like this. Today wasn't good enough.

"There won't be a knee-jerk reaction. Players will move on at times, whether we bring anyone in or not won't be dictated by today's performance."