Former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson says he "didn't see any progress" despite Manchester United moving into the top four with victory over Brighton.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his longest goal drought since 2011 with the opener before Bruno Fernandes sealed the win in the final seconds, but Lawrenson was not impressed with United's overall performance.

"It's a good result but there is still a lot of hard work to be done for Manchester United," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They gave the ball away all the time and it was really only the sending off of Lewis Dunk that changed the game.

"United seem to be playing one good half and one bad half at the moment and, in fairness, their good half against Brighton was only really because they won it.

"They were outplayed in the first half and are a long, long way off being a very good team at the moment."

