Leicester v Fulham: Head-to-head stats

Having won none of their first five Premier League meetings with Fulham (D3 L2), Leicester have now won two of their past three against them (L1).

Fulham won 2-1 at Leicester in their last league visit to King Power Stadium, last winning consecutive away league games against the Foxes in September 1967.

Leicester have lost their first league game in just one of the past 14 calendar years (W9 D4), though it was a 3-2 loss against Tottenham in 2022.