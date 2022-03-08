Arsenal's most recent performance against Watford was enough to win all three points but they still show signs of frailty at the back.

The reason the Gunners are still flirting with a top-four place is due largely to the brilliance of Bukayo Saka.

The England international has grown tremendously since he played in the European Championship and seems to glide through games these days.

If Arsenal can't provide Champions League football for the youngster then I suggest he finds it somewhere else. Talent like this shouldn't hang around.

