Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Divisions within the fan base aren’t uncommon.

There’s a lot riding upon the outcome of ENIC’s business model, which intentionally treads a different path to the more conventional approach to building a successful club.

Under Daniel Levy, Tottenham achieve decent turnover from a self-sustaining model, yet one that appears not to have a strategy for winning silverware. There’s only been one trophy in two decades from a regime that has invested in excess of a billion pounds in infrastructure.

Look at the dramatic fashion Jose Mourinho and staff were removed from their posts, less than a week before a cup final, to gauge where the priorities might lie.

This week, Antonio Conte’s interview with Italian journalists has set the cat amongst the pigeons, and scholarly Spurs fans are pouring over semantic differences between the translated interview and the official transcript.

Conte has consistently complained in all his roles - it is his right after all - while most football chairpersons’ default position is to plead poverty.

There is the issue over his sense of being short-changed in January. I imagine him calling four departed first-team players "important" was a professional courtesy. However, the 52-year-old is not wrong when he says that, after receiving just two in return, his squad on paper looks uncomfortably light.

Without reading between the lines, we can say Spurs only have an 18-month deal in place with this serial winner of a coach, and the summer window will be pivotal.