Julen Lopetegui says his main task is to convince his Wolves players they are able to overcome the club's difficult position.

W﻿olves sit bottom of the Premier League after 15 games and face a battle after the World Cup to avoid relegation.

T﻿he new manager told the club's website: "I know that we have a hard task, but in the same way I think it’s an exciting task, and for us it’s a challenge. Now the players have ten days to recover the energy and confidence, and not think about the past. I think we have to think about the future and the future is day to day, working hard, and believing in our strengths.

“It’s not going to be an easy task, but football and life is about being able to overcome difficulties and hard moments. My main task is to convince them that they are able to. The solution is not the coach, or the gaffer, the solution is themselves and in the dressing room.”

Wolves will travel to Marbella for three friendly matches before playing Gillingham in the Carabao Cup on 20 December.