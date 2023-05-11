Emery on squad fitness, home form and 'savouring' Spurs opportunity
Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho are all available, with Jed Steer the only absentee.
Emery said: "It is the first time in the last month we have everyone ready to be in the squad."
After winning their past five at Villa park without conceding, Emery said: "It has been fantastic. At home we are feeling very strong."
On the opportunity to go level on points with Spurs, he said: "We are savouring this opportunity."
On the many rumours about players linked with a summer move to Villa, Emery said they are working hard, but his focus is on Saturday's game: "Now is the moment to enjoy this match."
He acknowledged Tottenham's "difficult" season, but said they still have "very good players".
