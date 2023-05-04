Johnson on McDermott, 'huge' game & Bushiri return
- Published
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs face St Mirren in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Hibs boss:
Johnson is "delighted" Brian McDermott has been appointed director of football and says it is a "good fit".
McDermott will be a "sounding board" and allow Johnson more time on the training pitch: “We’ll share the load with each other’s role."
He adds: “I feel it will be a really important partnership. He has extensive experience both as a manager and recruiter."
McDermott's arrival is another step in Hibs building "slowly but securely" as they look to achieve longer-term goals of regular European football, cup success and narrowing the gap on the Old Firm.
The visit of St Mirren is "huge" and Hibs' "biggest game of the season".
Having Rocky Bushiri back in the squad is a major boost as he offers "physicality and character".