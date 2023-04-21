Hearts v Ross County: Team News

Hearts' Michael Smith (hamstring) is out for an unspecified time while attacker Josh Ginnelly is training again following a niggle.

Liam Boyce has recovered from a knee injury but is weeks away from playing. Zander Clark, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime and Gary Mackay-Steven are still out.

County's Alex Iacovitti, David Cancola and Jordy Hiwula are back from injury but the visitors have a busy treatment room.

Eamonn Brophy (thigh), Alex Samuel (strain) and Jordan Tillson (groin) are out, along with long-term absentees Gwion Edwards (hamstring), Ben Paton and Ross Callachan (both knee).