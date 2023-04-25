'Fans were put through the wringer but Goodwin came good for Buddies'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

In a season where St Mirren have so consistently looked like a team reborn, Saturday afternoon was a reminder that you’re only ever 90 minutes away from putting fans through that same old wringer.

A near impeccable home record and generally mean defence, you say? Visitors with no wins on the road? Oh, wouldn’t it be a laugh to hand over a couple of goals and a man advantage!

Going in to Saturday’s game, the Saints had three routes by which to secure top-six football for the first time since the split was introduced to the top flight. A single point at home, as referenced above, was removed from the equation by Liam Donnelly and Christian Doidge without much of a whimper from the home side.

Defeat for Hibs in Perth lay behind door number two, but despite initially falling behind, Lee Johnson's side were unwilling to oblige and guaranteed their place above St Mirren on goal difference.

As a result, all attention in Paisley for the last 10 minutes of Saturday’s action fell on goal updates from Tannadice.

Not for the first time, all hopes of a top-half finish for the Buddies lay in the hands of one Jim Goodwin. Memories fresh in the mind of a last-minute Accies’ equaliser, the stage was set for mid-table redemption and the Saints’ former captain, hardman and gaffer delivered in style.

News of Steven Fletcher’s finish to send United two goals clear of seventh-place Livingston swept through the SMiSA Stadium and led to a five-minute carnival of noise and jubilation that belied the football being played in its own midst.

Celebrating after a two-goal defeat to a Kilmarnock side who, until Saturday, seemed to have more chance of signing Kylian Mbappe than winning away in the league was an odd sensation.

However, there was a recognition that such a release was earned over the course of 33 games - not one. Those eventual two points separating top-six potential and bottom half disappointment could be attributed to any number of exhilarating performances this season.

In my mind, those two points of a difference were earned back in September when Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga knocked to the canvas an otherwise undefeated Celtic side.

All that being said, the manager has been quite clear. Top six was only ever the first hurdle and he has little intention of treating that initial achievement as the finish line.